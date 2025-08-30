525,000 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Bought by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KE by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,916,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in KE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

