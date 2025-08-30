357 Shares in The Allstate Corporation $ALL Purchased by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ALL opened at $203.63 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

