23,873 Shares in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 233.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $948,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

