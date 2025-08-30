19,519 Shares in RH $RH Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in RH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of RH stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

