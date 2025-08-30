10,086 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 254,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 130,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,846.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.83.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $116,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,986.80. This trade represents a 100.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -0.87%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

