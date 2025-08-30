100,000 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock worth $9,858,673. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.