Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 31st

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.05 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,596 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,015,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $225,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $155,891,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

