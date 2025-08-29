Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $357.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.4444.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.78 and a 200-day moving average of $293.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

