Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTRG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.64 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

