Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SMP Earnings

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 14,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

