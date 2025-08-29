Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for FMS FY2025 Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FMS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,377,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,890,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 361,364 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,009,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.