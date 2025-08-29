Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of PBF Energy Q2 Earnings

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

PBF opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $24,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PBF Energy by 276.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 755,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,600,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

