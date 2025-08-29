Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

