Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

