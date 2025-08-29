Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Issues Earnings Results

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter.
Yuanbao Trading Down 11.4%
Shares of YB stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Yuanbao has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yuanbao
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuanbao stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
About Yuanbao
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yuanbao
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Yuanbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuanbao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.