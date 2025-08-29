Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Issues Earnings Results

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter.

Yuanbao Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of YB stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Yuanbao has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yuanbao

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuanbao stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

