Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 111,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

