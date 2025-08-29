WPG Advisers LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $473.84 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.