WPG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tema Etfs LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 21,092.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 299,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,850,000 after buying an additional 297,617 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $292.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.