WPG Advisers LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 226.7% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average is $230.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $11,060,014. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

