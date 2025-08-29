WPG Advisers LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WPG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.