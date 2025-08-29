Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.8077.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.