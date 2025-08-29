Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Receives $32.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.8750.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $25.94 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 860,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 68.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 350,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

