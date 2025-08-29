Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene Zamiska Sells 353 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene Zamiska sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Digital by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

