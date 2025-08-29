WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 51,051 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2025

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $11,546,204.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,650,361.07. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.6%

WESCO International stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens cut WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.