WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 51,051 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $11,546,204.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,650,361.07. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.6%

WESCO International stock opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens cut WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

