Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Welltower by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 184,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,202,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Welltower by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:WELL opened at $167.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.93 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

