Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365,629 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $381,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7%

WFC stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.