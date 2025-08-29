Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.17 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 229,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

