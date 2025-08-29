Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,887,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 193,032 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 312,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

