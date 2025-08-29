Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NFJ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.