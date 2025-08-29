Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NFJ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

