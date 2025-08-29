Vident Advisory LLC Sells 259,240 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 259,240 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

