Vident Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Textron worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

