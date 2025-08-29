Vident Advisory LLC Has $33.13 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

PGR opened at $246.28 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

