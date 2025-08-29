Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 23,282 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,558 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

NYSE UBER opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

