Verum Coin (VERUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.78 Billion

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Verum Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $219.11 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verum Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,412.89 or 0.05795378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110,620.42 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00360670 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 9,108,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. Verum Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 9,105,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 6,409.39866548 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $214,531.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

