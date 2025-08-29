Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 60,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,447 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

