Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 222,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

