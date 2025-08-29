Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 63,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 45,296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.69 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

