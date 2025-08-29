Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 1,063.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period.

BATS:IAGG opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

