Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after buying an additional 159,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,139,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,194 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

