Velan Capital Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 687,500 Edesa Biotech, Inc. $EDSA

Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 687,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Edesa Biotech comprises 1.7% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Velan Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Edesa Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

