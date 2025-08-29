Velan Capital Investment Management LP Invests $655,000 in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Upstream Bio accounts for 0.7% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Velan Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Upstream Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Upstream Bio Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ UPB opened at $16.76 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 3,836.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upstream Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

