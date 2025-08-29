Velan Capital Investment Management LP Acquires 40,000 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Miller Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

