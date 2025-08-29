Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Varonis Systems worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,904,000 after buying an additional 205,781 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 529,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $619,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,853,596.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,369 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.