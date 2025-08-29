Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 393,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $596.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $597.07. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

