Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGIT opened at $60.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

