Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $180.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $180.50.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

