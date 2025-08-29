VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 17563350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

