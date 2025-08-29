Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Thomas Petro Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Petro sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,627.75. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 69,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,475,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,204,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

