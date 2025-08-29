Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 31,292 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.32.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.66%.The company had revenue of $393.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15,197.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

