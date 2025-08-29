United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

